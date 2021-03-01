Jasper Community Arts to Host John Mellencamp Film And Raffle

Jasper Community Arts are showing a John Mellencamp film as well as raffling off one of his guitars.

In addition to the John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages Art Exhibit at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present multiple viewing opportunities of the film, ‘John Mellencamp: It’s About You’.

This film will continue to run every week daily, Monday – Friday at 10am and 2pm, Saturdays at 12:00pm, and Sundays at 12:30pm. The last showing will be on Sunday, March 28th.

‘It’s About You’ is a documentary both about Mellencamp and his music, as well as the culture that inspires him.

The film events, along with the Exhibit are FREE to the public.

Along with the film showings, the Astra Theatre and Next Act are partnering with Jasper Community Arts by hosting a benefit raffle for a signed guitar. Tickets for a John Mellencamp signed guitar are currently available for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. Tickets may be purchased online at http://thenextact.org/jcaraffle/.

Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, March 24th. The winner will be announced online on Thursday, March 25th.