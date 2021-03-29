Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a hit and run.

The crash happened on US 231, just north of Day Road between 9 pm on March 28th and 6:30 am on March 29th.

Sheriff Deputies say the vehicle involved is a 2015 white VOLVO semi-tractor and suffered significant damage to the front and right sides.

If you have any information, contact Major Keith Keller with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-247-3726.

All callers can remain anonymous.