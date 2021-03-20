One Person Injured in Fiery Jasper Crash

One person is injured after a fiery crash in Jasper.

State Police responded to a car vs. semi-near the 64.5-mile marker in the eastbound lane on Friday night.

This caused the car to drive off into an embankment and catch fire.

The driver of the car was taken to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

A portion of I-64 was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the crash. The investigation is ongoing.