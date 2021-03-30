Southwest Dubois County Schools Receives Grant From IU Center on Education

A local school corporation is getting state help to purchase resources for students with disabilities.

The Southwest Dubois County School Corporation is one of seven districts around the state receiving services from a grant awarded to Indiana University’s Center on Education and Lifelong Learning.

This $6 million grant is part of a federally funded state personnel development grant to the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Special Education.

The University will use the grant to continue its work of the Indiana Center Quality by:

-increasing the number of teachers delivering high-quality instruction to students with disabilities in general education classrooms

-maintaining and increasing the number of licensed special education teachers with improved recruitment, support, and retention of teachers for students with disabilities

-increasing the capacity of school leaders at the school and district level to develop, implement, and sustain practices through the support system

-increasing support for families of students with disabilities through effective partnerships that support teacher development and student and school improvement.

Indiana is one of only five states to receive funding in this award cycle.

The districts that were selected to participate in the five-year grant award were: Jennings County Schools, Vincennes City School Corporation, Monroe Central School Corporation, Frankton- Lapel School Corporation, Southwest Dubois County School Corporation, Lewis Cass School, and North Knox School Corporation.

For more information, visit iidc.indiana.edu.