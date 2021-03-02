Specialty crop growers eligible for federal funding

Specialty crop growers are now eligible for federal funding.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is seeking project proposals from the state’s specialty crop industry for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The proposals must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture, and nursery crops.

The program offers federal funding annually to the state departments of agriculture to support their specialty crop industries.

The allocation amount for Indiana is not known at this time.

Applicants can include non-profit and for-profit organizations, governments, and public or private colleges and universities.

ISDA encourages applicants to develop projects focused on issues such as enhancing food safety, pest and disease control, developing organic and sustainable production practices and developing local and regional food systems.

Funding will not be awarded to projects that benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution, or individual. Each project must identify at least one expected measurable outcome that specifically demonstrates the project’s impact on enhancing the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops.

Applications are due by 11:59 pm on March 15th and must be submitted online through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Grant Management System.

For more information and to apply, visit isda.in.gov/grants.