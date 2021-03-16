Students and Schools to Compete in State Competition

Students from nine Southwest Indiana high schools are heading to a state competition.

The group is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program and recently participated in the Region 11 Career Development Conference.

Individual students or classes completed in 11 different categories.

Those advancing to the State competition include:

Chantel Johnson from Princeton Community High School, who will be competing for Outstanding Senior

Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Chapter Marketing Plan category

Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Entrepreneurship Plan category

Kali Haynes of Vincennes Lincoln High School, who will be competing in the Digital Invitation category.

Randi Moeller of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Career Presentation category

Brooklyn King of Tell City High School, who will be competing in the Creative Solutions category

Isaac Jean of Vincennes Lincoln High School who will be competing in the Critical Thinking category

Sydney Loveless of Pike Central High School, who will be competing in the Employability Skills category

Caleb Hochesang of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Financial Literacy category

Fernando Henandez of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Public Speaking category

Aaryn Palermo of Princeton Community High School, who will be competing in the Writing Skills category

The program provides services to help young adults earn a high school diploma or equivalent, secure an entry-level job, or pursue post-secondary education to help them advance in their careers.

JAG is a state-based and non-profit-organization and is part of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Region 11.

Counties in this region include Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Perry, Gibson, Knox, Warrick, Spencer, and Dubois.