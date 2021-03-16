Students and Schools to Compete in State Competition

Students from nine Southwest Indiana high schools are heading to a state competition.
The group is part of the Jobs for America’s Graduates Program and recently participated in the Region 11 Career Development Conference.
Individual students or classes completed in 11 different categories.
Those advancing to the State competition include:
- Chantel Johnson from Princeton Community High School, who will be competing for Outstanding Senior
- Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Chapter Marketing Plan category
- Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Entrepreneurship Plan category
- Kali Haynes of Vincennes Lincoln High School, who will be competing in the Digital Invitation category.
- Randi Moeller of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Career Presentation category
- Brooklyn King of Tell City High School, who will be competing in the Creative Solutions category
- Isaac Jean of Vincennes Lincoln High School who will be competing in the Critical Thinking category
- Sydney Loveless of Pike Central High School, who will be competing in the Employability Skills category
- Caleb Hochesang of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Financial Literacy category
- Fernando Henandez of Southridge High School, who will be competing in the Public Speaking category
- Aaryn Palermo of Princeton Community High School, who will be competing in the Writing Skills category
The program provides services to help young adults earn a high school diploma or equivalent, secure an entry-level job, or pursue post-secondary education to help them advance in their careers.
JAG is a state-based and non-profit-organization and is part of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Region 11.
Counties in this region include Vanderburgh, Posey, Pike, Perry, Gibson, Knox, Warrick, Spencer, and Dubois.
