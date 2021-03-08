Washington Man Arrested After Running From Police

A man was arrested in Pike County after leading police on a chase.

Sunday afternoon, an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-69 in Pike County when he saw a man, later identified as 51-year-old James Coy of Washington, driving with a false registration.

The trooper tried to stop Coy, but he refused to stop and accelerated to over 100 mph.

Police followed Coy for around 18 miles when Coy pulled over in Daviess County. He was arrested without further incident.

A female passenger in the vehicle was unconscious but breathing. Troopers administered NARCAN and treated the female until EMS arrived.

Coy was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. The female passenger was taken to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where she is currently being treated.

Further investigation revealed Coy had a suspended driver’s license.

Coy was charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Resisting Law Enforcement and a Class C Misdemeanor Count of Reckless Driving.