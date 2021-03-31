Webinar to Explain COVID-19 Vaccines

A group is set to explain the COVID-19 vaccines for those who are still skeptical in an upcoming webinar.

The Purdue University School of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and Indiana University School of Medicine are presenting a virtual seminar called “COVID-19 Vaccines: What you Need to Know” on April 1st from 1-2pm EST.

The webinar will focus on the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This presentation will be short and research-based and will include a panel of health experts for a 30-minute question-and-answer session afterward.

Those interested don’t need to register and just simply need to go to Purdue.edu/hhs/covid-vaccine/