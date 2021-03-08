Wreck on US 231 Leaves Truck Ablaze

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that sent a driver to the hospital.

Around 2:00 pm Monday afternoon, police were called to US 231, just south of Haysville, after a driver went off the road and hit a tree head-on. The truck was on fire when the call was made.

No word on what caused the accident. Officers say the driver was sent to Memorial Hospital for chest pain.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.