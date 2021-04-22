Anthem Does Well In First 2021 Quarter

Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing Medicaid enrollment helped the health insurer.

The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it now expects full-year earnings to come in at greater than $25.10 per share.

It started 2021 with a forecast that fell well short of Wall Street projections.

The insurer saw enrollment in state and federally funded Medicaid plans that it manages jump 20% in the quarter to about 9.2 million people.

That countered a small drop in its more profitable commercial coverage, which includes employer-sponsored insurance.