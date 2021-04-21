98-year-old Ardella M. Lubbehusen, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th at Scenic Hills Care Center in Ferdinand.

Ardella was born July 1, 1922 in Jasper to Anton and Theresia (Knust) Bockelman. She married Cletus C. Lubbehusen on January 23, 1947 in St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper.

He preceded her in death on November 6, 2019. Ardella was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She was a member of St. Ann and Daughters of Isabelle. Ardella was a member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Auxiliary, Democrat Ladies Auxiliary and the Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She was a poll worker for many years. Ardella enjoyed gardening, quilting, canning, cooking and playing cards.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen Hopster of Jasper; five sons, Larry (Penny) Lubbehusen of Pittsboro, Kenneth (Doreen) Lubbehusen of Gosse Creek, S.C., James Lubbehusen of St. Anthony, John (Eileen) Lubbehusen and Kevin (Sue) Lubbehusen both of Ferdinand; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; two brother in-laws, Jack Horney of Warsaw, IN and Jerry Oeding of Jasper.

Ardella was preceded in death by her husband Cletus, a son in-law, John Hopster; five brothers, Sylvester, Claude, Fred, Anton and Harold Bockelman; two sisters JoAnn Oeding, Dorothy Horney and one half-sister, Eleanor Sermersheim.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 23rd at 11:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church.