Boil Advisory in Effect for Section of 5th Street in Huntingburg

Some Huntingburg residents are under a boil advisory until further notice.

This advisory affects those who live on 5th Street between US 231 and Geiger Streets.

Customers are asked to:

Boil water vigorously for 3 minutes prior to use;

do not use ice from household ice maker;

disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least 1 minute in clean tap water that contains 1 teaspoonful of unscented household bleach per gallon of water; and

let the water cool before drinking.

Discolored water is possible. Customers are advised to use caution when doing laundry during this time, although water used for hand washing or bathing does not generally require boiling.

It is recommended to flush cold water lines before beginning laundry.

For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.