Celebrate Earth Day April 22 with Paper Shredding Day in Jasper

Residents have the chance to share some extra love with the planet this week.

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District is partnering with Kimball International’s Recycling Center to offer a free paper shredding day on Earth Day-Thursday, April 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm EDT.

This event is drive-thru only and takes place at the 1550 Power Drive on the southside of Jasper.

It is open for residents and businesses, and there is no weight limit.

Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted.

No cassette tapes, CD’s computer disks, or other electronic media will be accepted.

Participants are asked to wear their masks and should stay inside their vehicle unless they are asked to assist.

For more information, call the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District at (812)-482-7865, visit their Facebook page, or head to duboiscountyrecycles.org.