County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (April 9, 2021)

The total number of Hoosiers considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,352,363 residents- or 24.95% of Hoosiers 16 and older- have received the two-dose series, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dubois County has fully vaccinated 29.2% (9,781) of its residents over 16 years old.

In Daviess County, 20.0% (4,925) of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

24.2% (1,994) of Martin County residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

Orange County has fully vaccinated 34.8% (5,468) of its residents over 16 years old.

In Crawford County, 19.8% (1,690) of residents over 16 are fully vaccinated.

25.5% (3,970) Perry County residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County has fully vaccinated 23.3% (3,820) of its residents over 16 years old.

In Gibson County, 27.2% (7,230) of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

34.3% (3,433) of Pike County residents over 16 years old are fully vaccinated.

35.6% (17,788) Warrick County residents 16 and older, have been fully vaccinated.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit outshot.in.gov.