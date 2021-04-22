Garlic Mustard Pull Planned for Ferdinand State Forest

The Friends of Ferdinand State Forest and Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County is hosting a garlic mustard pull next week.

Next Thursday, from 4 pm to 7 pm, volunteers will gather at the Ferdinand State Forest to remove the invasive plant, garlic mustard. Currently, the groups are looking for more volunteers.

Pulling this plant is easy, but volunteers must be physically able to bend over and pull the plant gently out of the ground or hold a bag for their partner.

If you are interested in taking part in the pull, Come to the gatehouse area at the Ferdinand State Forest and park along the side of the road to sign in and get assigned a spot to pull.

The group will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, so they ask that everyone wears masks in the registration area.

Volunteers should indicate their interest by emailing carlastriegel@gmail.com or calling 812-367-1602 so that they can safely plan for group size.