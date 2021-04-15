Genesis 12 Project awards sixth blessing

A small business in need received a huge surprise this week.
Merle Norman Cosmetics in Jasper received a $7,000 donation from the Genesis 12 Project on Wednesday.
Shop Owner, Dana Berger, says the money will help them make improvements.
The local hair salon and beauty/cosmetics store is located on the square in downtown Jasper and is the fifth recipient of the Genesis 12 project.
If you would like to donate, head to heartofjasper.org/donate-gen12/. Donations checks can be made out to Heart of Jasper- please include “Genesis 12” in the Memo Line and mailed to PO Box 29, Jasper, Indiana 47547.
Heart of Jasper is a sponsor of the Genesis 12 Project. All funds for this project will be kept separate from Heart of Jasper sponsorships.
