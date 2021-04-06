Heart of Jasper Announce Facade Grant Program Recipients

The Heart of Jasper has announced their Façade Grant Program Recipients.

The Facade Grant Program provides financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper.

Here are the recipients:

Young Rental and Realty, LLC, who houses ACE Construction; Seven Seas Pet Store; Downtown Running and Fitness.

Nohr Building, who houses Gary’s Barber Shop

Danny Brescher Housing LLC, who houses TRP Transmission

Kundeck LLC, who houses Copper Fox, Illusions Spa, and Verkamp Law Office

And MH Properties LLC, who houses Primerica Financial Services, Electric Graffiti Tattoo Studio, Milligan Communications, Yourstory Photography, and Stephanie Wallace Photography.

Each project will be awarded $10,000 each upon completion of the work and adherence to the Facade Grant guidelines.

The Facade Grant Program will be awarding more grants in 2022. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found at the City Hall or Chamber of Commerce. You may also download all information from HeartOfJasper.org or reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org