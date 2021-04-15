Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool hiring summer employees

Looking for a way to make money this summer?

The City of Huntingburg Parks and Recreation Department is looking for summer employees for the Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool.

Applicants for the front desk position must be at least 14 years old, and those applying for a lifeguard position must be at least 15 years old.

CPR and lifeguard training will be provided.

Applications are available at the Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 East 4th Street, or on the city’s website, at huntingburg-in.gov.

For more information, call City Hall at (812)-683-2211.