Libertarian Party of Dubois County Formed

After the past two election cycles, some have had enough of the two-party system.

After an 11% voter turnout for Libertarian Candidate for Indiana Governor Donald Rainwater, with 25% of the votes in Dubois County being Libertarian, a group of like-minded people decided it was time for a change.

Thus, the Libertarian Party of Dubois County was born. Currently, Adrian Engelberth is Chairman with Eddie Bohem as Vice Chairman. Vicki Schnarr was elected as Treasurer and Kyle Hugenberg was elected as Secretary.

Recently, the party elected delegates Adrian Engelberth and Kyle Hugenberg to the State Convention for the Libertarian Party of Indiana. There they voted for the new leadership of the Libertarian Party of Indiana.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Libertarian Party of Dubois County, visit their Facebook page and join them for an upcoming event. You can also contact Adrian Engleberth directly at 812-827-1509