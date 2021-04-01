Memorial Hospital Continuing to Require Masks

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is still requiring all guests, patients, and caregivers to wear masks.

The hospital says that despite the increase in vaccinations and the decrease in cases, they want everyone to know that the pandemic is far from over.

With this in mind, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will continue to require all patients, visitors, and caregivers to wear face coverings when in public spaces and around others. Face coverings are still required to enter any of their facilities, including the hospital, physician offices, and other outpatient settings.

Memorial Hospital thanks you for your cooperation.