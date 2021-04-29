Old National Bancorp has released its quarterly cash dividend.
The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock on Thursday.
The dividend is payable June 15th, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1st, 2021.
The ex-date of the cash dividend is May 28th, 2021 for broker trading.
Based on Old National’s closing price of $19.11 on April 28th, 2021, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 2.9%.
Be the first to comment on "Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend"