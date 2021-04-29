Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Old National Bancorp has released its quarterly cash dividend.

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock on Thursday.

The dividend is payable June 15th, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1st, 2021.

The ex-date of the cash dividend is May 28th, 2021 for broker trading.

Based on Old National’s closing price of $19.11 on April 28th, 2021, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 2.9%.