Registered sex offender in Kentucky facing drug charges after being arrested in Perry County

A registered sex offender is behind bars on drug charges after being arrested in Perry County.

Troy Police learned that 43-year-old Lonnie Miller had been living in Troy.

Miller is a registered sex offender and was wanted on drug charges in Kentucky.

Miller was arrested at his house without further incident.

Police also searched the home and found over one pound of methamphetamine.

Miller was charged with felony counts of dealing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, failure to register as a sex offender, maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.