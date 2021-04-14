Road Closure Scheduled for Bridge Projects on SR 66 Near Marengo

A road closure is scheduled for State Road 66 near Marengo next week.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 19, contractors will close State Road 66 from the Marengo town limit to just south of North Hardy Road to complete a bridge deck overlay project on two bridges spanning Brandywine Fork.

Work on this project will include hydro demolition, deep patching, and pavement overlay for a new driving surface.

During the project, the road will be completely closed to thru traffic.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all others should use the official detour following I-64, State Road 37, and State Road 64.

Work is expected to be complete by the beginning of July depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.