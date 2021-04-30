RWB Music Fest set for August 28, 2021 in Jasper, Indiana.

Chart-topping country music artists Craig Morgan and Terri Clark will co-headline the RWB Music Fest (Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival) on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The concert will take place at Uebelhor Toyota on 12th Ave. in Jasper, Indiana. Organized by Rally Point Events, and presented by Shoe Sensation, proceeds will benefit local veterans organizations.

Morgan, a Grand Ole Opry member, has released the multi-week Billboard #1 hit “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” as well as fan favorites “International Harvester,” “Almost Home,” and “Redneck Yacht Club.” His latest single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” topped the all-genre iTunes chart in 2020.

Clark, a fellow Grand Ole Opry member, has sold five million albums worldwide and hosts the internationally syndicated radio show ‘Country Gold’ with Terri Clark. Her high-octane performances have helped earn her a recent induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Hits include, “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad.”

Special guests include David Ball, Channing Wilson, and Andy Brasher. Also slated to perform are Rodney Watts, Annabel Whitledge, and Seth Thomas.

Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events stated, “Out team has worked diligently over the past year to develop a fun and safe music fest for all. We will present an incredible day of entertainment and follow industry safety guidelines.”

Yearby continued, “The concert helps raise funds for many veterans organizations, which is the mission of our organization. Plus, we are celebrating the area’s heritage with our name – Brauen means to brew in German. Music is the perfect way to bring the community together. We intend to do so in a safe environment while supporting our veterans.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at RWBMusicFest.com. Prices are $30.00 in advance and $35.00 day of show. Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. All original tickets purchased last year are valid.

Rally Point Events is a 501c3 entity comprised of volunteers who organize events to support veteran organizations in the tri-state area. Proceeds from the event benefit local veteran organizations.