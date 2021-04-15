The Mortgage Company welcomes new Production Manager

The Mortgage Company of Southern Indiana Inc. is welcoming a new person to their team.

Sammie Durcholz was named their new Production Manager this week.

Durcholz started her career studying to be an elementary teacher, but later found a passion for finance and customer service.

This led to a five-year career at Jasper Fifth Third Bank, where she worked her way from a teller to personal banker to assistant manager before joining The Mortgage Company.

She now takes care of all Mortgage Processing duties from in-take, all the way to closing.

Durcholz is originally from Mississippi and relocated to Southern Indiana after Hurricane Katrina.

She fell in love with the community and married a Dubois County native.

She currently lives in Velpen with her husband, two children, and two dogs.