Toyota announces multi-million investment; adding 1,400 jobs to Princeton plant

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana is making a major investment at its Princeton plant.
The company announced a new $803 million investment that will add 1,400 new jobs at the end of 2023 this week.
The investment will be used to prepare the manufacturing line for two all-new, three-row SUVs designed with the active Gen Y American Family in mind.
One of these vehicles will bear the Toyota name. The other vehicle will officially introduce the Lexus line to Toyota Indiana.
