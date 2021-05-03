39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown Contestants Announced

The 39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown is inching closer every day and now the contestants have been chosen.

Thirteen acts from across the region are performing this year, with a few returning and several making their Showdown debut

The thirteen competing for the $1,000 grand prize include:

Eliana Weston of Northern Indiana

Katie Gullquist of Evansville, IN

Annabel Whitledge of Robards, KY

Ash of Paducah, KY

Robert Reutman of Celestine, IN

Rottet Family of Jasper, IN

Neil Buechieinof Bedford, IN

Tony Patrick of Marion, IN

Callie Powell of Jasper, IN

Kilbuck Creek of Northern Indiana

EV Mae of Jasper, IN

Tylynn Allen of Ramsey, IN

Bubba Wiggles of Linton, IN

The WBDC Country Showdown will be held Thursday June 10th at 6:30pm at the Jasper Arts Center.