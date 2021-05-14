Holiday World prepares for opening day

Indiana’s biggest theme park says they are ready to open the gates.

Holiday World is opening for its 75th season at 10 am on Saturday and hope to make it their best year yet.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari Media Relations Manager, Sabrina Jones, says a fan favorite is coming back this year after being paused because of the pandemic.

“Our live entertainment is returning to the Hoosier Theatre with a show called ‘Celebrate.’ It’s about the past 75 years in music and brings all the fun hits that people love to the stage. Don Baggett is coming back as our magician. We even have a new stage called Muziki Bay in Splashin’ Safari where parents can go grab a snack, kids can play in a little splash pool, and it has a live DJ,” she says.

Like many places, you will need to keep a mask handy. Jones explains what their policy is.

“We’re asking people to wear the masks indoors and at the front gate. You’re free to remove the mask when you’re out in the open around the park. We also have fun hand-Santa-tizer stations, which are big jugs of hand sanitizer in a Santa suit throughout the park to help families make memories and keep them clean while they’re here,” Jones says.

Another change patrons can expect to see is in ride lines. Instead of using the in-line reservation system, Jones says they are encouraging social distancing.

“There are yellow footprints on the ground in high-traffic areas throughout the park to help with social distancing. We’ve also added some railings to help with distancing,” she says.

Even with these changes, Jones says that there is one thing that will always stay the same.

“Guests will notice that a few things are different, but our smiling faces will still be at the front gate,” she says.

There are also still jobs open for those still on the hunt for summer employment. To see what positions are available and to apply, visit holidayworld.com/jobs/.

Holiday World opens for the season at 10 am on Saturday, May 15th.

Splashin’ Safari opens for the season on May 21st.