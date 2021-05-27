ISP Arrests Oolitic Man for Dealing Methamphetamine

An Oolitic man is behind bars this week for dealing drugs.

Indiana State Police arrested 62-year-old Billy Hardin on Wednesday after receiving information that he was dealing methamphetamine from his home.

While obtaining a search warrant, Troopers noticed Hardin leaving his home, conducted a traffic stop, and detained him.

Troopers report finding approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic baggies, and other evidence of dealing inside his home.

Hardin was then arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail for felony charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine over 10 grams.

Troopers also found a female who is allegedly involved at the residence. She was transported to the hospital for pre-existing medical conditions and admitted.

The case remains active as charges against the woman are being reviewed by the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.