Jasper Chamber to Host Active Shooter Seminar

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Active Shooting Seminar later this month.

Presented by Sgt. David Henderson of the Indiana State Police, the seminar will teach participants to be prepared and how to survive in the event of an active shooter crisis.

The seminar will take place over Zoom on Wednesday, May 26th from 11:30am-12:30pm.

This does not take place of what local law enforcement will do for the business or organization to help prevent the active shooter situation, but this is a presentation on what to do when the shooter situation develops.

There is no charge for the event. If you are interested, RSVP for the event no later than May 24th by emailing chamber@jasperin.org or by calling 812-428-6866.