Jasper woman arrested on active warrant; facing additional drug charges

A Jasper woman is facing additional charges after being arrested on an active warrant.

Jasper Police were attempting to serve a warrant for theft and criminal trespassing on 61-year-old Christi Carie on Thursday.

Carie was located at her place of employment and taken into custody without further incident.

Carie was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on the active warrant and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.