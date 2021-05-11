Local students and schools compete in state competition

Students from several area schools recently took part in a state competition.

The students competed against 120 high school students from across the state at the 13th annual Jobs for American Graduates Career Development Conference last week.

Individual classes or students competed in 12 different categories.

Local students who placed in the completion include:

-Paoli High School, who took home 3rd place in the Chapter Marketing Plan category.

-Mason Caudill of Vincennes University, who won 1st place in the College Success Category. Emily Carrico of Vincennes University took home 2nd place, and Gretchen McCreary, also of Vincennes University won 3rd place.

-Brooklyn King of Tell City High School, who placed 2nd in Creative Solutions

-Fernando Hernandez of Southridge High School, who placed 3rd in Public Speaking

-Aaryn Palermo of Princeton Community High School, who won 3rd place in the Writing Skills category.

The conference was held virtually this year at the Indiana Government Center in downtown Indianapolis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. JAG is a state-based, national non-profit organization that assists high-school students with earning their diplomas and is made possible by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The annual event allows JAG students to show off their talents and compete for financial prizes with their peers.

This year, regional winners were challenged to compete virtually and send their efforts in for judging.

DWD Chief Workforce Officer Mike Barnes, Associate Chief of Workforce Programs Leslie Crist, and Director of Youth Initiatives Brianna Morse presented awards, which were broadcast on Facebook Live on May 7th.