Over 100 new jobs coming to Evansville

Over 100 new jobs are coming to Evansville.

EverQuote, an online insurance company, announced plans to add 105 new jobs to their Evansville facility by the end of 2024.

The company says they will also invest over $1 million to lease and equip a 14,000 square-foot headquarters facility in downtown Evansville.

Company officials say this will better accommodate their growing team and allow EverQuote to expand its customer base on a national scale.

Evansville Mayor, Lloyd Winnecke, says he is thrilled that EverQuote selected Evansville as a place to continue growing their business.

EverQuote has roughly 500 associates nationwide, with offices in Seattle, Cambridge, and Evansville.