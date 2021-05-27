Road in Jasper to close for one month

The Jasper Street Dept, along with their contractor, Calcar Paving, will close Dispatch Rd, b/t HRJ Ln & 100 S beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1,

for total road rebuilding. This closure will remain in effect throughout the entire month of June.

Motorists may use US 231 or Kimball Blvd as an alternate, as there will be no access to this area.

The progression of this project will hinge on weather conditions and/or any other unforeseen events.