Troopers Investigate Crash involving Farm Tractor and Pickup Truck on US 50

Two Washington men are injured after crashing into a farm tractor in Knox County on Monday evening.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Phillip Murray, of Washington, was driving a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck eastbound in the driving lane on US 50 approximately 300 yards west of Mt. Zion Road when for unknown reasons collided into the rear of a farm tractor pulling a farm implement.

The farm tractor was traveling east on the shoulder and right lane at the time of the crash. Murray was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes but was later airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the farm tractor 46-year-old Jason Wichman, of Washington, was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of US 50 were closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the crash.