Two people facing drug charges after pursuit in Dubois County

Two people are in jail after leading police on a pursuit through Dubois County.

Huntingburg Police attempted to pull a red 4 door passenger car for not having a license plate early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle refused to stop and continued going south from Huntingburg before going east on Interstate 64.

After running over stop sticks set out by police, the vehicle crashed on the south side of I-64, near the 70.5-mile marker.

The driver and passenger, Dalton Gray of Lebanon, Kentucky, and Amy Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, then fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The vehicle was reported as stolen by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Officers also located a loaded 9 mm handgun, syringes, and 14 grams of methamphetamine inside the car.

Gray and Smith were both arrested for dealing and possession of methamphetamine, dealing of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal recklessness, possession of synthetic substances, resisting law enforcement on foot, failure to stop after an accident, and reckless driving.

