Vincennes woman dies from critical injuries sustained in crash

The Vincennes woman critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Knox County on Sunday night has died.

55-year-old Paula Kordes was driving westbound on State Road 61 west of Monroe City when her vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck the ditch, overturned, and came to its final rest on its top.

Kordes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital but was later airlifted to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where she died from her injuries.