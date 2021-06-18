Accident Sends One to Hospital

No charges were filed in an accident that occurred Thursday morning in Jasper. Jasper Police say James Steward of Jasper inadvertently drove through the red light at the intersection of 9th and Newton in his Ford Explorer and struck a Jasper Street Department Chevy Silverado westbound and driven by Adam Meyer of Jasper. James Steward complained of chest pains and was transported to Memorial Hospital. The Steward Explorer sustained $10,000 in damage and the city Silverado sustained $5,000 in damage.

