Air Permit Extended for Riverview Energy

One step forward or one step back. It depends on how you look at it.

Riverview Energy took a step forward as they received a favorable ruling by the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication in its request to extend the air permit issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Opponents of the Riverview coal-to-diesel plant feel it’s a step backward as they work to halt the facility.

The proposed plant is to be built in Dale near I-64 and US 231 in Spencer County.

IDEM granted Riverview Energy the air permit extension until 2022 due to pandemic-related issues.

Riverview Energy hopes to break ground on the project by the end of this year.

If the coal-to-diesel plant becomes a reality, it would be the first of its kind in the U.S.