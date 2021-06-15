Body of Bullocktown man recovered after boating accident on Little Pigeon Creek

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boating accident that claimed the life of a Warrick County man on Sunday afternoon.

It happened south of County Road 1060 North on Little Pigeon Creek, which borders Spencer and Warrick Counties.

Two people were kayaking when they came upon a logjam that completely blocked travel downstream. One of the men tipped his kayak and went underwater.

Officials say the other kayaker tried to rescue the man but was unable to do so.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body on Monday afternoon, just downstream from where he was last seen. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident.

The incident is still under investigation and autopsy results are pending.

The man’s name will be released after a family notification has been made.