Holiday World rollercoaster back open after guest suffers medical emergency

A rollercoaster at Holiday World shut down for several hours on Friday evening after a park guest suffered a medical emergency.

Park officials say a female guest returned to the station of The Voyage Rollercoaster unresponsive.

Holiday World EMTs arrived at the scene within three minutes and began giving first aid.

The Guest was then transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

The guest’s name has not been released and her condition is not known at this time.

Park officials say the ride was fully inspected and no problems were found.

The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family.

The Voyage is reportedly 1.2 miles long and is one of the longest wooden rollercoasters in the world. It also has three sections of extreme, 90-degree banking, five underground tunnels for this coaster, and gives rides the experience of feeling weightlessness for 24.3 seconds.