INDOT Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Work Zone Safety

Refreshing on the importance of work zone safety is crucial in every season, but in the summer, sometimes slowing down in a construction zone is in the back of a driver’s mind.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding a virtual town hall meeting on work zone safety meeting next week to remind Hoosiers how to keep construction workers safe.
Attendees will take part in a short educational presentation about work zone safety, followed by a time for Q and A where members of the Indiana Department of Transportation team will answer live questions from the public.
The event takes place on Tuesday, June 29th, from 6 to 7 pm. If you would like to participate: Register here
After registration, you will be emailed the access info before the event starts so you can easily join.
