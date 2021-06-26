INDOT Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Work Zone Safety

Refreshing on the importance of work zone safety is crucial in every season, but in the summer, sometimes slowing down in a construction zone is in the back of a driver’s mind.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding a virtual town hall meeting on work zone safety meeting next week to remind Hoosiers how to keep construction workers safe.

Attendees will take part in a short educational presentation about work zone safety, followed by a time for Q and A where members of the Indiana Department of Transportation team will answer live questions from the public.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 29th, from 6 to 7 pm. If you would like to participate: Register here

After registration, you will be emailed the access info before the event starts so you can easily join.