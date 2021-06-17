Jasper Man Arrested for OWI

Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man after a call to a property damage accident.

Wednesday evening shortly after 10:30, Jasper Police were dispatched to Advance Auto Parts in reference to a property damage accident. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle involved, officers determined that 25-year-old Ronal Salazar of Jasper had the smell and common indicators of intoxication. Salazar submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed a .18 blood alcohol level (BAC). Salazar then refused to submit to a chemical test.

Ronal Salazar was charged with OWI, OWI prior conviction, OWI endangerment, false government-issued ID, operating without receiving a license, and OWI refusal. Salazar was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.