Jasper Man Arrested for OWI

Posted By: Ann Powell June 17, 2021

Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man after a call to a property damage accident.

Wednesday evening shortly after 10:30, Jasper Police were dispatched to Advance Auto Parts in reference to a property damage accident.  Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle involved, officers determined that 25-year-old Ronal Salazar of Jasper had the smell and common indicators of intoxication.  Salazar submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed a .18 blood alcohol level (BAC).  Salazar then refused to submit to a chemical test.

Ronal Salazar was charged with OWI, OWI prior conviction, OWI endangerment, false government-issued ID, operating without receiving a license, and OWI refusal.  Salazar was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Be the first to comment on "Jasper Man Arrested for OWI"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*