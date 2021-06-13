Jasper Man Arrested on OWI charges

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges

Early this morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle accident near the intersection of Manor and Kirkwood Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that the driver, 20-year-old Jayden Nelson, had traveled left of the center and struck a parked vehicle on the other side of the road.

Upon investigation, officers found that Nelson was under the influence of alcohol and tested .18.

Nelson was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI above .15, OWI endangerment, OWI, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.