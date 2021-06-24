Kimball International Releases Roadmap for Environmental, Social and Governance Policies, Shares Performance Data

Kimball International has reaffirmed its commitment to building a more sustainable future and making a difference in the communities that we serve. Today, the company released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summary Report, detailing its strategy, initiatives and performance in key areas of focus.

The report includes key data on the company’s energy management, greenhouse gas emissions data, water use, and waste reduction targets. The Company will focus its resources on areas where it believes it can have the most social and environmental impact:

Environmental Management and Sustainable Products — Integrate sustainability into the development of products and their lifecycle through environmentally responsible business practices, helping customers achieve their own sustainability objectives

Talent Development — Invest in employees’ growth and development through leadership development programs, learning opportunities and tuition reimbursement

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging — Promote a work environment in which each employee feels valued and respected through initiatives that foster greater diversity and inclusivity

Product Quality and Safety — Safeguard the health and safety of customers, manufacturing employees and the environment through a robust set of systems and procedures

Responsible Supply Chain Management — Use materials obtained from environmentally and socially responsible sources while partnering with businesses committed to the highest ethical standards

The report reflects Kimball International’s commitment to responsible stewardship of the environment, maintaining a diverse and caring culture that emphasizes employee safety and well-being, and implementing strong corporate governance practices. The company is increasing the detail and clarity of its reporting across the organization to enhance transparency and amplify engagement in these vital initiatives.

“Kimball International has proudly led the way in taking action to protect the safety and well-being of our employees, to improve the quality of life in our communities, and to promote the responsible use and preservation of our natural resources,” said Chief Executive Officer Kristie Juster. “Corporate responsibility has always been embedded in our purpose and how we do business, and this report helps demonstrate our continued commitment to improving our world.”

Please view the full report and learn more about our efforts at https://www.kimballinternational.com/esg.