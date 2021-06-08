No major injures reported after two-vehicle accident in Jasper

No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in Jasper on Tuesday afternoon.

89-year-old Kenneth Lampert of Jasper was driving northbound in the 3100 block on Mill Street when he began drifting across the centerline and crashed into a trailer being towed by 25-year-old William Combs of Loogootee.

This pushed the trailer into a wire on the west side of the roadway.

Lampert then went off the west side of the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and utility pole owned by the City of Jasper.

Damage was estimated at $750 to the City of Jasper-owned property.

Lampert’s 2019 Buick Envision suffered $20,000 in damages.

He was cited for driving left of center. Comb’s 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche and trailer suffered $10,000 in damages.

Lampert suffered abrasions and complained of pain, but refused medical treatment at the scene. Comb’s was not injured.