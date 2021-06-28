95-year-old Norine “Incy” Hufnagel, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Incy was born May 30, 1926 in Ferdinand to Renus and Mathilda (Mullis) Altman. She was united in marriage to Otto Hufnagel in Saint Ferdinand Church. Otto preceded her in death on March 17, 1967.

Norine was a lifetime member of Saint Ferdinand Church. She retired from Ferdinand Furniture. After retirement, she cooked at the Covered Bridge and the Ferdinand American Legion. She also babysat in her home. Norine was a member of Ferdinand Legion Post 124 Auxillary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cooking.

Surviving are one son, David (Julie) Hufnagel of Ferdinand. Two grandchildren, Amy (David) Foertsch of Santa Claus, and Jessica (Damion) Buschkoetter of Ferdinand. Five great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Drew Foertsch, Clayton, Kora, and Maverick Buschkoetter. One sister, Aline Satkamp of Ferdinand. A sister-in-law, Rita Altman of Ferdinand, and several nieces and nephews. Norine was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Bobby Altman, two sisters, MitzieSliwa and Anna Mae Altman in infancy.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday July 2, 2021 in Christ the King Parish, Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Friday.