Spencer County Chamber of Commerce holds 21st Annual Meeting

The Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce members had a fun time at Holiday World Splashin’ Safari Thursday evening. The chamber hosted its 21st annual meeting in the Picnic Grove area of Holiday World. Spencer County Chamber Executive Director, Kathy Reinke, tells us how it feels to have the annual dinner after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Misty Weisensteiner with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation was the keynote speaker and discussed how the state is moving forward after a rough year for tourism due to COVID 19. A panel discussion followed with Weisensteiner, Marc Stezyck with Lincoln Amphitheater, and Leah Koch and Matt Eckert of Holiday World discussing the importance of tourism to Spencer County, the region, and the state.

The evening was capped off with the announcement of annual awards to outstanding citizens and businesses. The Spencer County Chamber Board Member of the Year was Rachael Goldsberry. A new business originating in Dale, Annie’s Ice Cream / S & S Bar-B-Que earned the Horizon Award. Marc Stezyck was given the Applause Award. Spencer County Habitat For Humanity was named the Non-Profit of the Year. Faith Schaefer of Fulda was honored with the Community Service Award. Faith is well known for her work with the Spencer County Relay for Life among other volunteer work. And the Business Of The Year was Holiday World Splashin’ Safari.