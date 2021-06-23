UPDATE: Investigation complete into fire that destroyed eleven boats at Patoka Lake

The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed 11 boats and caused millions in damages at Patoka Lake is now complete.

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office say the fire at Hoosier Hills Marina was accidental in nature and most likely caused by an electrical malfunction.

Celestine Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from one of the boats on the south side of the “A Dock” around 9 am on February 19th.

Hoosier Hills Marina Staff tried to put out the flames by moving two boats away from the dock to create a firebreak before firefighters arrived.

Icy docks and gusty winds made it difficult to put the blaze out.

In total, investigators say the fire caused an estimated $2.5 million worth of damage.