Annual Public St. Meinrad K of C Picnic to feature Famous Soup, Dinners, Entertainment

An event full of dinner, entertainment, and famous soup is coming back to Saint Meinrad!

The annual St. Meinrad Knights of Columbus Picnic, Council #5599, will be held on Saturday, July 17th at the club in St. Meinrad.

Their Famous Soup will be ready for sale beginning at 10 am central time for $15 per gallon.

Fried Chicken and Pork Steak Dinners, as well as soup-by-the-bowl, will be served beginning at noon. Dine-in and Carry-out options will be available. Dinners will be $12 per plate.

Live music will begin at 2:00 pm central with Ron Troesch playing in the back dining room, and Dirty Trixx taking the stage in the outdoor beer garden from 5:00 – 10:00 pm central time.

Once again, the raffle (License #013735) will begin at 8:00 pm. Raffle tickets are available for purchase from K of C members or at the K of C Club.

For more specific information, call (812) -357-7201